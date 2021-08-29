Galetech takes majority control of Optinergy

Galetech, the Irish renewable energy firm, has assumed majority control of Optinergy, a wind turbine maintenance provider, after it bought out the next largest shareholder in the company.

The Cavan-based group said it had acquired the 38 per cent stake in Optinergy held by BVP Investments, a venture capital firm that first invested in Optinergy in 2016. The size of the deal was not disclosed, but it boosts Galetech’s stake in the business to about...