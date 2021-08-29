Subscribe Today
Energy

Galetech takes majority control of Optinenergy

Cavan-based renewables company now owns about 70 per cent of the wind turbine maintenance firm, and expects to double its turnover by 2023

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
29th August, 2021
Galetech was recently awarded a contract to provide maintenance support to SSE Renewables’ fleet of wind turbines across Ireland and the North.

Galetech, the Irish renewable energy firm, has assumed majority control of Optinenergy, a wind turbine maintenance provider, after it bought out the next largest shareholder in the company.

The Cavan-based group said it had acquired the 38 per cent stake in Optinenergy held by BVP Investments, a venture capital firm that first invested in Optinenergy in 2016. The size of the deal was not disclosed, but it boosts Galetech’s stake in the business to about...

