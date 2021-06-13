Fossil fuel veteran O’Cathain starts Ireland’s first geothermal venture

Brian O’Cathain, the well-known oil and gas exploration executive, has founded an early-stage geothermal energy venture aimed at providing sustainable heating for industry and business.

CausewayGT has recruited a team of experts and advisers and is in early discussions on funding, O’Cathain, who chairs the new company, said.

“Nobody has really pursued geothermal energy in places like Ireland so we decided to start a company and see what we could do...