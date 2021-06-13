Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Fossil fuel veteran O’Cathain starts Ireland’s first geothermal venture

Former Petroceltic boss has mustered old-school energy experts to pursue opportunities here for ‘the largest source of clean energy on Earth’

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
13th June, 2021
Fossil fuel veteran O’Cathain starts Ireland’s first geothermal venture
Brian O’Cathain: plans for trial of geothermal energy. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Brian O’Cathain, the well-known oil and gas exploration executive, has founded an early-stage geothermal energy venture aimed at providing sustainable heating for industry and business.

CausewayGT has recruited a team of experts and advisers and is in early discussions on funding, O’Cathain, who chairs the new company, said.

“Nobody has really pursued geothermal energy in places like Ireland so we decided to start a company and see what we could do...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The CRU has now launched a consultation to address the electricity demand coming from data centres, with options including a moratorium on the construction of new ones.

Daniel Murray: To meet climate targets we must put much more energy into planning

Energy Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Data centres are increasing in number and this is putting increasing pressure on the country’s energy supply.

Amazon gets conditional go-ahead for second Drogheda data centre

Energy Lorcan Allen 5 hours ago
Eirgrid wrote to the CRU to express its concern over the volume of data centres now looking to connect to the grid and the ability of Ireland’s electricity system to meet that demand. Picture: Getty

Eirgrid and CRU warn of ‘rolling blackouts’ if action is not taken on data centre growth

Energy Daniel Murray 3 days ago
Eamon Ryan: \&#039;We will have short-term, interim, open cycle gas and reactive power to keep balancing our system.\&#039; Picture: Julien Behal

Ryan: power supply gap is top priority for government

Energy Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1