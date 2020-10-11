Sunday October 11, 2020
First images of €1.5bn east coast wind farm revealed

Dublin Array releases mock-ups images of its proposed venture off the Dublin and Wicklow coastline

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
11th October, 2020
A mock-up of the proposed wind farm on the Kish and Bray Banks. Photo: Dublin Array

It’s one of the country’s most famous coastal vistas, but not quite as you know it.

A joint venture between two private companies has released the first mocked-up images of Dublin Array, a €1.5 billion wind farm proposed for a site just off the Dublin and Wicklow coast near Bray.

RWE Renewables Ireland and Saorgus Energy are hoping to build the wind farm on the Kish and Bray Banks, approximately 10km...

