Excess electricity from solar panels ‘not being used in the way it should be’

Ireland’s residential electricity demand can be met by solar power, lobby group claims

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
27th October, 2021
Without a ‘substantial contribution’ from solar energy, Ireland’s target of having 70 per cent of electricity come from renewable sources by 2030 will not be met, according to Conall Bolger, the chief executive of the Irish Solar Energy Association

Ireland is not tracking how much excess electricity is generated from solar panels on houses, businesses and farms. Accordingly, it is not known how much electricity the national grid is drawing from such sources and the small-scale electricity producers are not being paid for their output, the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA) has said.

The solar industry lobby group has said the lack of payment for the unused, excess electricity means the full benefits from...

