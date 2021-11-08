Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Excavation work on Poolbeg towers has begun

The ESB has ‘conducted a number of trial excavations to examine the chimney foundations and surrounding soils’ in recent weeks

Cónal Thomas
8th November, 2021
Excavation work on Poolbeg towers has begun
The Poolbeg towers were built in 1971. Picture: Maura Hickey

The ESB has commenced excavation at the foundations of the Poolbeg towers in Dublin.

The future of the landmark ESB-owned towers remains uncertain after the corrosive element sulphur was identified at the base of the structures last year.

The ESB has said the chemical element could affect the durability of the towers, which were built in 1971 and form part of the decommissioned Poolbeg power generator.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

An estimated 70 gigawatts (GW) of power could potentially be harnessed from our offshore territories – ten times the entire power consumption of the country. Piocture: Getty

Editorial: Time to act before wind advantage slips through our fingers

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 day ago
Offshore wind developments require very large companies with significant financial firepower and technical expertise to deliver them. Picture: Getty

Ireland lagging ‘way behind’ on offshore wind projects

Energy Lorcan Allen 1 day ago
John Newman, managing director of flexible generation, trading and asset management with Energia Group, in the South Belfast, Castlereagh battery storage facility: ‘high energy prices for a good few months yet’. Picture: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker

‘Very tight’ energy system will scrape through winter, Energia says

Energy Lorcan Allen 1 week ago
Ossian Smyth, minister of state: need for self-sufficiency. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Green minister says relying on Britain for gas is ‘high risk’

Energy Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1