Excavation work on Poolbeg towers has begun
The ESB has ‘conducted a number of trial excavations to examine the chimney foundations and surrounding soils’ in recent weeks
The ESB has commenced excavation at the foundations of the Poolbeg towers in Dublin.
The future of the landmark ESB-owned towers remains uncertain after the corrosive element sulphur was identified at the base of the structures last year.
The ESB has said the chemical element could affect the durability of the towers, which were built in 1971 and form part of the decommissioned Poolbeg power generator.
