€200 million investment planned to make Rosslare Port offshore wind hub

A planned multi-million euro investment could make Rosslare Port an offshore wind hub, Iarnród Éireann, who manages the port, has said.

A range of developments, announced by the national rail operator as part of an overall investment of €350 million, is planned to upgrade the port and has the potential to employ 2,000, it said. A total of €200 million would be spent solely on the offshore renewable energy components of the project.

