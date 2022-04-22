Subscribe Today
€200 million investment planned to make Rosslare Port offshore wind hub

Plan has potential to create 2,000 jobs, Iarnród Éireann says

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
22nd April, 2022
Offshore renewable energy consultants have been appointed to bring the project to planning

A planned multi-million euro investment could make Rosslare Port an offshore wind hub, Iarnród Éireann, who manages the port, has said.

A range of developments, announced by the national rail operator as part of an overall investment of €350 million, is planned to upgrade the port and has the potential to employ 2,000, it said. A total of €200 million would be spent solely on the offshore renewable energy components of the project.

