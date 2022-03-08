EU unveils plans to reduce dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds
Russia supplies approximately 40 per cent of European gas
Europe will reduce its dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds this year through switching suppliers, ensuring European gas storage is full by next autumn, and jointly procuring gas at an EU level, according to a historic new plan published by the European Commission today.
The plan will also include a review of foreign owners of gas storage in Europe, following suspicions that Russian-owned sites were purposefully keeping gas stocks low in recent months. The plan...
