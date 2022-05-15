EU to launch €200bn plan to move bloc off Russian gas
Recommendations will include major solar rooftop scheme and fast-tracking of planning permission for renewables
The European Commission will launch a €200 billion plan to get off Russian gas this Wednesday, including increasing renewable energy and energy efficiency targets, a major solar rooftop scheme, and recommendations around fast-tracking planning permission for renewables.
The package is a follow up to the RePowerEU plan launched in March, which set the objective of reducing Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year. Next week’s package will outline a plan to get off all Russian...
