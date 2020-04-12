ESRI says data centre energy growth should force climate target rethinks

The large growth in energy demand from data centres should cause Irish and European authorities to rethink how they will reach climate targets, according to a new paper from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The “working paper”, written by Desta Fitiwi and Muireann Lynch, suggested fossil fuels could play a very cost-effective and climate friendly role in meeting new data centre energy demand, if carbon capture storage (CCS) technology was effectively implemented....