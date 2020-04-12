Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

ESRI says data centre energy growth should force climate target rethinks

A new paper from the Institute suggests fossil fuels can play a role in meeting the centres’ energy demands

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
12th April, 2020
The ESRI warned that they risked being overlooked as cost effective low-carbon options to meet the large expansion in data centre demand

The large growth in energy demand from data centres should cause Irish and European authorities to rethink how they will reach climate targets, according to a new paper from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The “working paper”, written by Desta Fitiwi and Muireann Lynch, suggested fossil fuels could play a very cost-effective and climate friendly role in meeting new data centre energy demand, if carbon capture storage (CCS) technology was effectively implemented....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Big Oil turns its back on Ireland after government ban

ExxonMobil and Equinor have relinquished their exploration interests in this country, and the Chinese government is following suit

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago

Industrial giants warn government funding will have to prop up renewable gas

Diageo and Danone have said support will be needed to make renewables as cost competitive as natural gas

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago

CMC Coal’s revenues plummeted by €1 billion in 2019

Poor results blamed on price collapse and shrinking demand in Europe

Daniel Murray | 2 weeks ago