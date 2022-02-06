Subscribe Today
ESB’s new gas power contracts triple in value

Whistleblower has accused semi-state of abusing market position and ‘lowballing’ offers in earlier auctions

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
6th February, 2022
Carrington Power Station in Manchester is the latest addition to ESB's power generation portfolio

The ESB has won new power contracts for three gas plants it pulled out of last year, at three times the price of the original contracts, the Business Post has learned.

The original contracts were awarded at such a low price that an industry whistleblower accused the company of abusing its market position and “lowballing” the auctions. Those suspicions were compounded when it pulled out of the three contracts last year.

The original...

