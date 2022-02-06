ESB’s new gas power contracts triple in value
Whistleblower has accused semi-state of abusing market position and ‘lowballing’ offers in earlier auctions
The ESB has won new power contracts for three gas plants it pulled out of last year, at three times the price of the original contracts, the Business Post has learned.
The original contracts were awarded at such a low price that an industry whistleblower accused the company of abusing its market position and “lowballing” the auctions. Those suspicions were compounded when it pulled out of the three contracts last year.
The original...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Brexit fallout leaves Ireland short on energy options
The EU has assessed Ireland’s security of gas supply based on a region including Britain, with whom there is no deal in the event of a crisis
Aidan Regan: Gazprom’s Champions League deal plays into Putin’s game plan
Europe’s best course of action to deter Vladimir Putin from aggression against Ukraine is to wean itself off Russian gas. But that will come at a steep cost
Paul Deane: Energy crisis mustn’t leave Ireland out in the cold
As gas and electricity prices continue to rise sharply, the only solution is to move faster towards renewables
Shannon LNG terminal can go ahead if planning is granted, Varadkar says
Government will not block controversial fracked gas project, despite it being contrary to policy, according to Tánaiste