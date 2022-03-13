ESB takes Galway wind farm offline after planning is denied

The ESB has taken the Derrybrien wind farm off line after it was denied retrospective planning permission from An Bord Pleanála.

The 60-megawatt wind farm in the Slieve Aughty mountains in south Galway has been the subject of controversy since a large peat landslide occurred during its construction in 2003.

The facility is owned by Gord Windfarms, a subsidiary of the ESB, and is capable of powering 40,000 homes, but it failed to get...