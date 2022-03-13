Subscribe Today
Energy

ESB takes Galway wind farm offline after planning is denied

A peat landslide was triggered by the building of the 60-megawatt project, resulting in ongoing €17 million EU fines for environmental damage

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
13th March, 2022
Derrybrien wind farm: taken offline by ESB. Picture: Peter Barrow

The ESB has taken the Derrybrien wind farm off line after it was denied retrospective planning permission from An Bord Pleanála.

The 60-megawatt wind farm in the Slieve Aughty mountains in south Galway has been the subject of controversy since a large peat landslide occurred during its construction in 2003.

The facility is owned by Gord Windfarms, a subsidiary of the ESB, and is capable of powering 40,000 homes, but it failed to get...

