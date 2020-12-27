Subscribe Today
Energy

ESB rapid-response gas plants will back up renewables

The electricity body is to begin the first of three such plants in Dublin next summer, with energy storage facilities also in the pipeline

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
27th December, 2020
Proposed peaking plants are critical for the electricity system to support the connection of increasing amounts of intermittent renewable generation, the ESB said

The ESB is to begin construction of a new gas-fuelled power plant near Blanchardstown in west Dublin in the summer, as it seeks planning permission for two other gas generators in the capital.

The move comes as Eirgrid has warned that increasing electricity demand and the winding down of peat power plants is affecting the grid operator’s capacity to keep the country’s lights on. Ireland set two new records for peak electricity demand within a...

