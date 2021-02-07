ESB doubles borrowing limit to €12bn to fund renewable energy switch
The government hopes an energy overhaul will help Ireland meet its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions
The government has agreed to double the ESB’s borrowing limit from €6 billion to €12 billion, to help fund its switch to renewable energy.
The amount the ESB can borrow is governed by legislation, and has only been increased on two previous occasions since its foundation, in 1982 and 2004.
As part of his Climate Action Bill, Eamon Ryan, the Environment Minister, has now received backing to increase this limit for a third time, so...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Shell investment gives ballast to floating windfarm company
Simply Blue Energy’s 300 MW development can provide enough power for 800,000 Irish homes should it be approved in renewable energy auctions later this decade
State’s retrofitting programme output fell by 31% last year
Fewer people sought to use clean energy grants during pandemic
Eddie O’Connor’s Mainstream to be sold to Aker as part of €1bn deal
The Irish renewable energy investment firm has agreed to sell a 75 per cent equity stake to the Norwegian energy company
ESB rapid-response gas plants will back up renewables
The electricity body is to begin the first of three such plants in Dublin next summer, with energy storage facilities also in the pipeline