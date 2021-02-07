Subscribe Today
ESB doubles borrowing limit to €12bn to fund renewable energy switch

The government hopes an energy overhaul will help Ireland meet its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
7th February, 2021
The amount the ESB can borrow is governed by legislation, and has only been increased on two previous occasions since its foundation

The government has agreed to double the ESB’s borrowing limit from €6 billion to €12 billion, to help fund its switch to renewable energy.

The amount the ESB can borrow is governed by legislation, and has only been increased on two previous occasions since its foundation, in 1982 and 2004.

As part of his Climate Action Bill, Eamon Ryan, the Environment Minister, has now received backing to increase this limit for a third time, so...

