Friday September 11, 2020
ESB denies it is ‘locking in’ fossil-fuel use

Gas Networks Ireland and the utilities regulator also refute claims made in new report that they are undermining climate targets

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
11th September, 2020
A new report said the ESB and Gas Networks Ireland investment plans would expand fossil-fuel infrastructure, while the state would continue to subsidise fossil-gas investment and usage

The ESB, Gas Networks Ireland and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) have all rejected a report which claims they are undermining Irish and international climate targets.

The two energy providers and the regulator were reacting to a report from Friends of the Earth, the environmental charity, which argued the public bodies were complicit in expanding fossil-fuel infrastructure and therefore “locking in” higher carbon emissions.

The new research showed how the public...

