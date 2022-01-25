ESB denies allegations of malpractice

The ESB has published a series of statements defending itself against allegations of malpractice, as the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has begun an investigation into the semi-state body.

In recent months, Barry Cowen, the Fianna Fáil TD, has made a series of allegations against the company regarding apparent low-balling auctions for new generators, and receiving a down payment for an emergency power contract it hadn’t been awarded yet.

This...