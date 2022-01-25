ESB denies allegations of malpractice
Semi-state responded to allegations by Barry Cowen over low-balling auctions for new generators, and receiving a down payment for an emergency power contract it had not been awarded yet
The ESB has published a series of statements defending itself against allegations of malpractice, as the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has begun an investigation into the semi-state body.
In recent months, Barry Cowen, the Fianna Fáil TD, has made a series of allegations against the company regarding apparent low-balling auctions for new generators, and receiving a down payment for an emergency power contract it hadn’t been awarded yet.
This...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State’s anti-LNG terminal stance risks future energy security, engineers warn
Secure gas supplies needed as Corrib gas field is set to expire in a few years, say energy experts
Ryan intervenes directly in ‘senseless’ Shannon LNG plan
The Minister for the Environment says permitting the scheme, which could use fracked gas from the US, would go directly against government policy
DCC halts expansion of Amazon data centre in north Dublin
The web retail giant must prove that granting permission for its new facility would not create an over-concentration of data centres in the area
Data centre electricity consumption increased 144% since 2015
Data centres now consume almost the same amount of Ireland’s electricity as all rural dwellings in the country combined