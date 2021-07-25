ESB bids for Scottish offshore wind project

The ESB has applied to the British Crown Estate to develop up to 2 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind off the Scottish coast in what would be a multibillion-euro development should it get the go-ahead.

Last week, the semi-state energy company confirmed it had submitted applications to ScotWind Leasing, which is the tender process used by the Crown Estate in Scotland to select offshore wind developments, to develop two floating wind farm projects off the Scottish...