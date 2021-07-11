Energy watchdog calls for new gas stations to underpin move to renewables

Ireland will need new gas powered electricity stations generating “at least” two gigawatts of power over the next few years to close the gap between energy supply and demand, the energy regulator has said.

Speaking at the Oireachtas committee on Environment and Climate Action last week, representatives from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) addressed the country’s ongoing electricity supply crisis.

Members of the CRU highlighted the “essential underpinning” role...