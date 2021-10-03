Energy squeeze to push household bills up €500 next year

The average household energy bill for European consumers is set to increase by €500 next year due to surging gas and electricity prices, according to new research from Bank of America.

The US financial services giant forecasts energy bills in Europe will increase up to 30 per cent this winter and will rise another 13 to 26 per cent in 2022, which it said would result in the average household paying an additional €500 on their annual energy bill.

