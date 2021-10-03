Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Energy squeeze to push household bills up €500 next year

Bank of America predicts energy costs will jump by a third this winter, driven by a severe shortage of gas supplies

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
3rd October, 2021
Energy squeeze to push household bills up €500 next year
Spot energy markets have been subject to volatility in recent weeks due to the unfolding energy crisis in Europe. Picture: Getty

The average household energy bill for European consumers is set to increase by €500 next year due to surging gas and electricity prices, according to new research from Bank of America.

The US financial services giant forecasts energy bills in Europe will increase up to 30 per cent this winter and will rise another 13 to 26 per cent in 2022, which it said would result in the average household paying an additional €500 on their annual energy bill.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Amazon, the US tech giant, that the government would seek to “streamline” the planning and judicial review processes for data centres, which the industry has complained is holding up development of new facilities. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Government to class data centres as ‘strategic infrastructure’ despite energy crisis

Energy Daniel Murray 2 hours ago
Data centres, which make up nearly all of large energy users in Ireland, are driving up electricity demand at an unprecedented rate

Daniel Murray: The government can’t remain in the dark on data centre threat to energy supply

Energy Daniel Murray 2 hours ago
The scheme will introduce an obligation on electricity suppliers to offer remuneration to their customers for excess renewable electricity exported to the grid by eligible micro- and small-scale generators.

20,000 households could be paid for generating electricity

Energy Daniel Murray 2 hours ago
Eddie O’Connor: ‘The ESB and Eirgrid weren’t capable of planning for this future, and they should have seen it coming.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

O’Connor accuses state, Eirgrid and ESB of not planning for electricity shortages

Energy Róisín Burke 10 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1