Energy shortages now threaten inward investment, IDA warns
State agency claims that the capacity constraints that currently exist on Ireland’s energy grid are of ‘grave concern’ for future industrial development
Ireland’s energy supply crisis is beginning to affect the country’s ability to attract foreign direct investment and has the potential to inflict “considerable reputational damage”, IDA Ireland has warned.
In a hard-hitting submission to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) seen by the Business Post, the inward investment agency said a failure to anticipate rising demand had created a “very serious” situation where the country is facing rolling...
