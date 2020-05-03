Sunday May 3, 2020
Energy-saving schemes produce little savings

EU report finds that most houses supported by Ireland’s schemes did not have improved energy ratings afterward

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
3rd May, 2020
The special report from the European Court of Auditors investigated the use of EU finance for energy efficiency programmes

Ireland’s home energy-efficiency schemes have not recorded substantial savings and EU funding was used without justification, according to a new report.

The special report from the European Court of Auditors investigated the use of EU finance for energy efficiency programmes in five different member states.

The report found that the additional EU finance provided from 2014 onwards was not used to scale up energy efficiency projects, but instead was used to replace national...

