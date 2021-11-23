Subscribe Today
Energy

Energy regulator says no need for moratorium on data centres

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has said new data centres will need on-site power generation and battery storage

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
23rd November, 2021
Energy regulator says no need for moratorium on data centres
The CRU said the growth in the number of data centres over recent years and the resulting electricity demand posed a significant challenge to Ireland’s power grid. Picture: Getty

All new data centre developments in Ireland will be required to build on-site power generation or adequate battery storage, the energy regulator has said. The regulator said this was the preferred option for future data centre developments and added that it will not be imposing a moratorium on new data centres in Ireland.

Announcing the decision of its consultation on the future of data centres in Ireland, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) said...

