Energy bills set to soar as wholesale gas prices double in a year

Customers are encouraged to shop around to mitigate the effect of rising international energy prices on Irish households

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
15th August, 2021
Energy bills set to soar as wholesale gas prices double in a year
The bills of customers of SSE Airtricity, Bord Gáis Energy and Electric Ireland will all rise by between €4 and €12 a month from the beginning of this September.

Irish households may be facing record energy bills this winter, as European gas prices have nearly doubled in a year while carbon prices for the energy sector have continued to rise as well.

It comes as three major Irish energy suppliers have announced price rises from September as a consequence of sustained increases in wholesale energy costs in the last year.

The bills of customers of SSE Airtricity, Bord Gáis Energy and Electric Ireland will...

