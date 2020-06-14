Energia to produce green hydrogen to power buses

Ireland’s first green hydrogen project will be up and running by the end of the year, producing zero-emissions gas from a wind farm in Antrim.
The €4 million pilot project is being constructed by Energia and is being partially funded by the European Union through the Gencomm hydrogen scheme.
The project will use electricity generated by Energia’s wind turbines to separate out hydrogen from water in a process known as electrolysis. The hydrogen...
