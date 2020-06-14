Sunday June 14, 2020
Energia to produce green hydrogen to power buses

A €4 million pilot project in Antrim will use wind power to separate hydrogen from water through electrolysis. The gas, which can be stored, will be used to power zero-emissions buses in the North

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
14th June, 2020
The Energia hydrogen project in Antrim will use wind power to separate hydrogen from water through electrolysis. Picture: Aaron McCracken

Ireland’s first green hydrogen project will be up and running by the end of the year, producing zero-emissions gas from a wind farm in Antrim.

The €4 million pilot project is being constructed by Energia and is being partially funded by the European Union through the Gencomm hydrogen scheme.

The project will use electricity generated by Energia’s wind turbines to separate out hydrogen from water in a process known as electrolysis. The hydrogen...

