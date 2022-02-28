Elkstone backs British firm’s unique waste-to-energy technology

A British bioenergy and carbon capture firm plans to enter the Irish market next year following a recent £18 million funding raise led by Elkstone, the Irish venture capital firm.

Standard Gas, a London headquartered company, has developed a new pyrolysis system for waste treatment, which heats non-recyclable and household waste material rather than burning it.

The process is carbon negative as it reduces methane emissions and pollution from incinerating waste, while leaving behind a...