Elkstone backs British firm’s unique waste-to-energy technology
Standard Gas plans to bring its carbon negative pyrolysis system to the Irish market after a funding raise of £18 million
A British bioenergy and carbon capture firm plans to enter the Irish market next year following a recent £18 million funding raise led by Elkstone, the Irish venture capital firm.
Standard Gas, a London headquartered company, has developed a new pyrolysis system for waste treatment, which heats non-recyclable and household waste material rather than burning it.
The process is carbon negative as it reduces methane emissions and pollution from incinerating waste, while leaving behind a...
