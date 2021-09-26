Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Electricity system is stretched beyond capacity, Eirgrid to warn

The warning comes as Eirgid’s technical engineers are undergoing specific training to manage potential blackout scenarios this coming winter

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
26th September, 2021
Electricity system is stretched beyond capacity, Eirgrid to warn
A new report will warn that the electricity system is being stretched beyond its generation capabilities due to the “unprecedented” growth in demand from energy-hungry data centres.

It will not be possible to secure enough new electricity generation in the years ahead to meet the rapid increase in power demand, a new report from Eirgrid will warn when it is published this week.

The report comes as the Business Post has learned that Eirgid’s technical engineers are undergoing specific training to manage potential blackout scenarios this coming winter, as the country prepares for very tight power margins.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Andrew McKee, managing director of Start Solar in Banbridge, Co Down: plans for Laois base. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Australian solar firm invests €500k in move south of border

Energy Killian Woods 2 hours ago
There has been a dramatic growth in the power needs of the data centre sector in recent years, and this is projected to increase in the coming years

Government to revise policy on data centres after push from tech giants

Energy Daniel Murray 2 hours ago
Noel Cunniffe, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland: ‘There’s a huge amount of development risk for projects’. Picture: Conor McCabe

Offshore wind projects delayed due to lack of framework

Energy Lorcan Allen 2 hours ago
Delays in establishing the regulatory and planning framework for offshore wind developments mean Ireland is losing credibility among the international supply chain community, according to the head of offshore wind at SSE Renewables

‘Ireland will not hit its 2030 offshore wind targets’

Energy Lorcan Allen 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1