Energy

Electricity blackout warnings issued after pair of amber alerts

Move comes after utility regulator CRU said national infrastructure is straining under the pressure of growing demand from data centres

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
12th September, 2021
System alerts: there’s been an increase in the number of warnings about a shortfall in electricity generation that could lead to blackouts

Two electricity system amber alerts were issued last week, leading to warnings of a shortfall in electricity generation that could lead to blackouts.

Last Monday and Thursday, the Single Electricity Market Operator (Semo) issued two system alerts, also known as amber alerts, warning that “due to a generation shortfall in Ireland”, electricity margins would be extremely tight until further notice.

All available fossil-fuel power generators were asked to make their power assets available,...

