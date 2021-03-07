Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Eirgrid will rely on fossil fuels to maintain stable power supply

The energy demands of data centres will pose electricity supply issues for the national grid in the coming years

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
7th March, 2021
Eirgrid will rely on fossil fuels to maintain stable power supply
Female IT Technician and Male Server Engineer Talk and Discuss. They are in Working Data Center full of Rack Servers. Woman Holds Laptop.

Eirgrid will have to rely on new fossil fuel power stations to ensure a stable power supply amid growing demand from data centres, the Business Post has learned.

In letters obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, Eirgrid told its data centre customers at the end of January that electricity supply issues in the Dublin region would continue over the next few years due to the “challenges” caused by an increasing number of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Eamon Ryan told the Royal Irish Academy climate action conference that reaching the target of 70 per cent renewables on the electricity grid would be “the engineering challenge of the decade”

Ryan: We must accelerate linking of North and South power grids

Energy Daniel Murray 5 days ago
Ireland has set a target of generating 70 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030

Planning regulator suggests renewable energy target for each county

Energy Aiden Corkery 5 days ago
According to the CSO, 55 per cent of the 923,000 Irish homes assessed in the past decade have a BER of C or better

Solar sell-back scheme bars half of Irish homes

Energy Michael Brennan 1 week ago
Government grants are available for up to 35 per cent of the cost of upgrading home energy efficiency

Banks have key role to play in boosting home retrofit activity, report finds

Energy Daniel Murray 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1