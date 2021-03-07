Eirgrid will rely on fossil fuels to maintain stable power supply
The energy demands of data centres will pose electricity supply issues for the national grid in the coming years
Eirgrid will have to rely on new fossil fuel power stations to ensure a stable power supply amid growing demand from data centres, the Business Post has learned.
In letters obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, Eirgrid told its data centre customers at the end of January that electricity supply issues in the Dublin region would continue over the next few years due to the “challenges” caused by an increasing number of...
