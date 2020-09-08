Tuesday September 8, 2020
Eirgrid warns initial rejection of its budget request will hinder clean energy mission

Electricity grid operator says it won’t be able to deliver 70 per cent renewables by 2030 without full funding from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
8th September, 2020
The government has pledged to generate 70 per cent of the country’s electricity supply from renewable sources, including wind power, by 2030

A preliminary decision not to grant Eirgrid its requested budget in full for the next five years will “hinder” the electricity grid operator’s ability to deliver 70 per cent renewables by 2030, it has told the Business Post.

Eirgrid made a submission to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) in late 2019 requesting a substantial increase in its five-year budget out to 2025 to achieve a seminal transformation of the power system.

