Eirgrid warns initial rejection of its budget request will hinder clean energy mission

A preliminary decision not to grant Eirgrid its requested budget in full for the next five years will “hinder” the electricity grid operator’s ability to deliver 70 per cent renewables by 2030, it has told the Business Post.

Eirgrid made a submission to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) in late 2019 requesting a substantial increase in its five-year budget out to 2025 to achieve a seminal transformation of the power system.

...