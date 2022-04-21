Subscribe Today
Eirgrid seeks data centre space no more than one hour’s drive from Dublin 4

The operator of Ireland’s energy grid has previously implemented a moratorium on the building of new data centres in the Dublin region

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
21st April, 2022
Eirgrid confirmed in January that it had implemented a moratorium on the building of new data centres in the Dublin region, which it said would remain in place for the ‘foreseeable future’

Eirgrid is seeking to pay a data centre operator €10 million for space to support its IT infrastructure, and has stipulated that the facility must be no more than an hour’s drive from its offices in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

In January, the Business Post reported that Eirgrid had doubled down on a plan to implement a moratorium on the building of new data centres in the Dublin region....

