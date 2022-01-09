Subscribe Today
Eirgrid doubles down on ban on new data centres for Dublin area

Applications to build the facilities in the wider Dublin area will not now be accepted until 2028, effectively ensuring a moratorium on them for the rest of the decade

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
Lorcan Allen - avatar

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
9th January, 2022
Eirgrid doubles down on ban on new data centres for Dublin area
Eirgrid has revealed that no new applications for data centres in the wider Dublin area will be accepted until 2028

A moratorium on the building of new data centres in the Dublin region will definitely be implemented and is to remain in place for the “foreseeable future”, Eirgrid has said.

The Business Post revealed before Christmas that Eirgrid had told the data centre industry that no new connection requests in the Dublin area could be facilitated until before 2028 due to severe electricity capacity constraints.

Subsequently, Martin Shanahan, the head of the...

