Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Eirgrid chief says 80% renewables target ‘a nice surprise’

Mark Foley said the €1 billion outlined for grid upgrades was calculated on the basis of a previously agreed goal of 70 per cent

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
14th November, 2021
Eirgrid chief says 80% renewables target ‘a nice surprise’
Mark Foley, chief executive of Eirgrid: ‘We need time and space to figure out the best economic pathway to 80 per cent.’ Picture: Aidan Crawley

Reaching the government’s new target of 80 per cent renewables on the electricity grid will require more than the additional €1 billion in funding outlined last week, the chief executive of Eirgrid has said.

Mark Foley was speaking to the Business Post at Cop26 after he described the Climate Action Plan’s new 2030 renewables target as “a nice surprise” during an event at the conference.

Eirgrid, the national grid...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Cathal Hennessy, managing director of RWE Renewables’ Irish business: encouraging figures from new technology. Picture: Shane O’Neill

Airborne wind energy system to be trialled in Co Mayo

Energy Lorcan Allen
Maurice Mortell, managing director for Ireland and Emerging Markets, Equinix. His firm have listed several risks that are faced in operating out of Ireland. Picture: John Ohle

US data giant warns ‘power supply’ poses threat to its Irish operation

Energy Killian Woods
Mark Foley, Eirgrid’s chief executive, said the plan would secure the transition to a clean energy future. Picture: Aidan Crawley

Overhaul to electricity grid planning signals end for developer-led model

Energy Daniel Murray
The company estimates construction will take 36 months once a final investment decision is made. Picture: Getty

Harland and Wolff project would store huge volumes of gas for Britain and Ireland, company says

Energy Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1