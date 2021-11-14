Eirgrid chief says 80% renewables target ‘a nice surprise’

Reaching the government’s new target of 80 per cent renewables on the electricity grid will require more than the additional €1 billion in funding outlined last week, the chief executive of Eirgrid has said.

Mark Foley was speaking to the Business Post at Cop26 after he described the Climate Action Plan’s new 2030 renewables target as “a nice surprise” during an event at the conference.

Eirgrid, the national grid...