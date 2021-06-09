Eirgrid and CRU warn of ‘rolling blackouts’ if action is not taken on data centre growth
Electricity grid operator and energy regulator make sudden intervention as concerns rise over consequences of rapid expansion of data centres in Ireland
Ireland is facing “rolling blackouts” unless urgent action is taken on the “unprecedented” growth of electricity demand from data centres, the energy regulator and electricity grid operator have said.
The sudden intervention from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and Eirgrid marks a major departure from the government and IDA driven policy for unmitigated expansion of data centres in Ireland. The CRU has now launched a consultation to address the...
