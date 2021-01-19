Subscribe Today
Eddie O’Connor’s Mainstream to be sold to Aker as part of €1bn deal

The Irish renewable energy investment firm has agreed to sell a 75 per cent equity stake to the Norwegian energy company

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
19th January, 2021
Eddie O'Connor's Mainstream to be sold to Aker as part of €1bn deal
Mainstream Renewable Power was founded in 2008 by Eddie O’Connor, the former chief executive of Bord Na Mona and SSE Airtricity. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Mainstream Renewable Power is to sell a majority stake in the business to Norwegian energy company Aker Horizons as part of a €1 billion equity investment deal.

The Irish renewable energy investment firm, with assets and interests across Asia, Latin America and Africa, has agreed to sell a 75 per cent equity stake to Aker Horizons, valuing the company at €1 billion.

Mainstream Renewable Power was founded in 2008 by Eddie O’Connor, the former chief executive...

