DUP accuses Eirgrid of running electricity grid from outside jurisdiction

A row over the independence of the electricity grid operator in the North has reached the Northern Assembly, with members of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) accusing Eirgrid of running the operator from another jurisdiction.

The System Operator for Northern Ireland (Soni) has been owned by Eirgrid, the Irish state-owned grid operator, since 2009. The Northern Irish Utility Regulator last year launched an investigation into the independence of Soni following concerns raised over the close...