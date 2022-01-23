DCC halts expansion of Amazon data centre in north Dublin
The web retail giant must prove that granting permission for its new facility would not create an over-concentration of data centres in the area
Amazon’s plan to significantly increase the size of a new data centre project in north Dublin has stalled.
Dublin City Council has told the web retail giant that it must provide a large amount of additional literature to prove that granting permission for the new facility would not create an over-concentration of the facilities in the area.
It comes amid concerns about the power usage of data centres. Last week, new figures from...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ryan intervenes directly in ‘senseless’ Shannon LNG plan
The Minister for the Environment says permitting the scheme, which could use fracked gas from the US, would go directly against government policy
Data centre electricity consumption increased 144% since 2015
Data centres now consume almost the same amount of Ireland’s electricity as all rural dwellings in the country combined
Wind industry calls on government to set out ‘robust’ targets for hydrogen usage
Wind Energy Ireland said hydrogen can be used as a renewable fuel source in difficult to decarbonise areas of the economy such as industry and heavy transport
Almost 25GW of offshore wind successful in Scottish renewables auction
The ESB was unsuccessful in its application to win development rights following a bid to secure licences to build 2GW of floating offshore wind