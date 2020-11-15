Data centres must build own power supplies amid demand concerns

All new data centres planned for the Dublin region will have to build their own onsite power generation or risk being cut off due to electricity supply issues, the Business Post has learned.
It comes amid ongoing concerns about the pressure the increasing number of data centres is putting on the national power supply.
Power constraint issues in the wider Dublin region means that Eirgrid, the transmission operator, will only be able to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team