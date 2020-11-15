Monday November 16, 2020
Data centres must build own power supplies amid demand concerns

Energy-hungry centres are expected to make up 29 per cent of Ireland’s entire electricity use by 2025

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
15th November, 2020
Data centres are known to use huge amounts of power, potentially ‘the same amount of energy as a small town’. Picture: Getty

All new data centres planned for the Dublin region will have to build their own onsite power generation or risk being cut off due to electricity supply issues, the Business Post has learned.

It comes amid ongoing concerns about the pressure the increasing number of data centres is putting on the national power supply.

Power constraint issues in the wider Dublin region means that Eirgrid, the transmission operator, will only be able to...

