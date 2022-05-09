Data centres get green light to connect with solar and wind farms
The centres’ electricity usage increased by 32 per cent last year, and now accounts for 14 per cent of total national electricity consumption
Data centres and other high-energy businesses will be permitted to build direct power lines to solar and wind farms under new government plans.
Currently, the 1999 Electricity Regulation Act states that solar and wind farms must generally connect to the national electricity grid to distribute their renewable energy.
The renewable sector has complained that there can be long delays in getting these connections approved by Eirgrid and ESB Networks, who manage and own the grid respectively.
