Tuesday December 1, 2020
Data centre industry suffers ‘mimimal’ Covid-19 effect

Eleven new centres are being built and 29 more have planning permission. All new centres in the Dublin area will have to have to have their own gas-fired power generators

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
29th November, 2020
There are now 66 operational data centres in Ireland, 11 under construction, 29 with planning approved and another five that have submitted planning applications

A total of €1.25 billion has been spent on the construction of data centres in Ireland this year and €6.7 billion is expected to be spent on building them over the next fiveyears, a new industry report has found.

The Host in Ireland biannual report into the country‘s data hosting industry found that the effect of Covid-19 on it had been minimal, while construction and planning applications for new projects continued apace.

There...

