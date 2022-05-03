Data centre energy use in Ireland increased 32% last year
More energy in Ireland is now consumed by data centres than by all the country’s rural dwellings combined
Energy consumption by data centres in Ireland increased by 32 per cent in 2021 and now accounts for 14 per cent of all metered electricity consumption in the country.
This is a 3 per cent rise on 2020, when data centres accounted for 11 per cent of all metered electricity consumption, and means that as of this year, data centres consume more energy in Ireland per year than all the country’s rural dwellings combined.
Data centre consumption increased from...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
McDonald says Ireland cannot afford to miss 2030 climate targets
The Sinn Féin leader set out her party’s stall on energy issues at the
Sinn Féin urged to retract ‘nonsense’ fuel poverty statistic provided to Dáil
Party finance spokesman Pearse Doherty argued against ban on turf burning using ‘inaccurate’ figure that suggests 2,800 people a year die from fuel poverty
Irish energy prices rose almost 40% in past 12 months
Latest consumer price index for Ireland shows that rates of price inflation across the board in Ireland have also risen since March 2022
Prices of renewable energy at state auction ‘won’t be pretty’, say experts
Senior figures in the energy sector have warned of a 15 per cent increase in the cost of renewables at the state’s upcoming Renewable Electricity Support Scheme auction