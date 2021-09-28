Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Data centre development a risk to Ireland’s reputation, academic says

Dr Patrick Bresnihan will tell an Oireachtas committee that a moratorium on data centre development is less risky than their continued development

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
28th September, 2021
Data centre development a risk to Ireland’s reputation, academic says
A Google data storage centre. Picture: Google

Data centres could pose a threat to Ireland’s reputation unless restrictions are placed on their development, an Oireachtas committee will hear today.

Dr Patrick Bresnihan, an academic at Maynooth University, will today tell the committee on environment and climate action that implementing a temporary ban on the facilities is less risky than allowing their unfettered development around Ireland, amid a slew of warnings about rolling blackouts to Ireland’s energy supply.

He...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A new report will warn that the electricity system is being stretched beyond its generation capabilities due to the “unprecedented” growth in demand from energy-hungry data centres.

Electricity system is stretched beyond capacity, Eirgrid to warn

Energy Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Andrew McKee, managing director of Start Solar in Banbridge, Co Down: plans for Laois base. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Australian solar firm invests €500k in move south of border

Energy Killian Woods 2 days ago
There has been a dramatic growth in the power needs of the data centre sector in recent years, and this is projected to increase in the coming years

Government to revise policy on data centres after push from tech giants

Energy Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Noel Cunniffe, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland: ‘There’s a huge amount of development risk for projects’. Picture: Conor McCabe

Offshore wind projects delayed due to ‘lack of framework’

Energy Lorcan Allen 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1