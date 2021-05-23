Cost of preserving Poolbeg chimneys could be €5m ‘if they can be saved at all’

The cost of saving the landmark Poolbeg towers in Dublin is likely to be between €3 million and €5 million if they can be saved at all, according to the chief executive of the ESB.

Speaking to the Business Post, Pat O’Doherty said investigations into the condition of the ESB-owned Poolbeg stacks would begin this summer, having been delayed due to Covid-19.

The well-known stacks in Dubin Bay are part of...