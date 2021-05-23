Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Cost of preserving Poolbeg chimneys could be €5m ‘if they can be saved at all’

ESB chief executive Pat O’Doherty says the condition of the twin chimneys’ foundations will ultimately determine their fate

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
23rd May, 2021
Cost of preserving Poolbeg chimneys could be €5m ‘if they can be saved at all’
The well-known stacks in Dubin Bay are part of the decommissioned Poolbeg power generator, which has been offline since 2010

The cost of saving the landmark Poolbeg towers in Dublin is likely to be between €3 million and €5 million if they can be saved at all, according to the chief executive of the ESB.

Speaking to the Business Post, Pat O’Doherty said investigations into the condition of the ESB-owned Poolbeg stacks would begin this summer, having been delayed due to Covid-19.

The well-known stacks in Dubin Bay are part of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pat O’Doherty: ‘We are today in the middle of changes we’ve been talking about for the last ten to 15 years.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

The Big Interview: Pat O’Doherty, ESB chief executive

Profiles & Interviews Daniel Murray 11 hours ago
The tight supply last week meant that all available thermal electricity generators on the island were needed to meet demand, including Moneypoint’s three coal-powered generators.

Moneypoint fires up coal generators to offset power shortage

Energy Lorcan Allen 11 hours ago
A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas, which is how fracked oil and gas is exported. Picture: Getty

Legal ban on importing fracked gas not possible, government says

Energy Daniel Murray 4 days ago
The IEA said energy companies should cease exploration for new oil and natural gas fields immediately. Picture: Getty

There should be no new oil and gas exploration, says IEA

Energy Daniel Murray 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1