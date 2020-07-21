Corrib gas field operator paid €529m dividends to Shell and Nephin Energy

New accounts from the operator of the Corrib gas field show the company paid a total of €529 million in dividends to former owner Shell and to Nephin Energy in 2018.

The newly-published financial statements from Vermilion Exploration and Production Ireland detail dividend payments totalling €528,769,418 in the period ending December 2018.

The operator of the Corrib field now owns a 20 per cent interest in the Corrib licence through two separate companies, having bought Shell’s interest...