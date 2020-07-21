Corrib gas field operator paid €529m dividends to Shell and Nephin Energy

New accounts from the operator of the Corrib gas field show the company paid a total of €529 million in dividends to former owner Shell and to Nephin Energy in 2018.
The newly-published financial statements from Vermilion Exploration and Production Ireland detail dividend payments totalling €528,769,418 in the period ending December 2018.
The operator of the Corrib field now owns a 20 per cent interest in the Corrib licence through two separate companies, having bought Shell’s interest...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team