Comment: Europe’s contribution to Putin’s war chest has increased since the invasion began
Money gained due to higher energy prices and increased flows pays for mercenaries and missiles
Russia’s brutal shelling of Ukrainian cities continues. Thousands are dying, millions are suffering. Yet the West remains paralysed about further action on what matters most: sanctions on Russian energy exports. Absent an immediate and full boycott of Russian gas and oil by Western countries, the best way forward is to commit to a ladder of sanctions that they will climb in a pre-announced fashion over the coming weeks.
The initial response of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Call for offshore wind applications under new maritime framework
Eamon Ryan launched the offshore permitting procedure in Dún Laoghaire this morning
Great Island power station to be out of action for four months
The 460MW gas-powered plant was switched off earlier this month after a turbine fault
State to ramp up clean energy projects as crisis mounts
The measures being examined include fast-track planning for renewable energy projects and a rooftop solar programme for social housing.
State-owned, non-commercial LNG terminal is mooted as part of energy security review
Creation of gas storage capacity and conserving some Corrib gas for emergencies are also raised as possible strategies by review team