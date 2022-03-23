Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Comment: Europe’s contribution to Putin’s war chest has increased since the invasion began

Money gained due to higher energy prices and increased flows pays for mercenaries and missiles

Lukasz Rachel
Moritz Schularick - avatar

Moritz Schularick
23rd March, 2022
Comment: Europe’s contribution to Putin’s war chest has increased since the invasion began
‘The continued flow of blood-soaked energy money allows Putin to press ahead, dramatically increasing the long-term costs for Europe of containing a revisionist Russia.’ Picture: Getty

Russia’s brutal shelling of Ukrainian cities continues. Thousands are dying, millions are suffering. Yet the West remains paralysed about further action on what matters most: sanctions on Russian energy exports. Absent an immediate and full boycott of Russian gas and oil by Western countries, the best way forward is to commit to a ladder of sanctions that they will climb in a pre-announced fashion over the coming weeks.

The initial response of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eamon Ryan said it “is going to be a hugely significant economic and environmental and social development for our state”. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Call for offshore wind applications under new maritime framework

Energy Daniel Murray
Great Island gas-powered station will now undergo repair works, but will remain offline for nearly four months, with a target date for reconnection of June 21

Great Island power station to be out of action for four months

Energy Daniel Murray
Government officials have been tasked with identifying clean energy projects that can be fast-tracked to help reduce Ireland’s reliance on imported fossil fuels

State to ramp up clean energy projects as crisis mounts

Energy Daniel Murray
Gas storage: one of the options under consideration in a review of Ireland’s energy security is believed to be the building of a “non-commercial” LNG terminal.

State-owned, non-commercial LNG terminal is mooted as part of energy security review

Energy Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1