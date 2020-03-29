Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

CMC Coal’s revenues plummeted by €1 billion in 2019

Poor results blamed on price collapse and shrinking demand in Europe

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
29th March, 2020
Employees at Cerrejon Coal Mine, La Guajira, Colombia. Picture: Bloomberg

Revenues at CMC Coal Marketing fell by €1 billion in 2019, as European coal markets shrank and prices collapsed last year.

CMC Coal Marketing is the Irish-registered distributor for coal mined out of the Cerrejón mine, one of Colombia’s largest coal mines. Half of its total coal sales are made in Europe, with the other half being distributed around the world.

Revenues at the company almost halved, falling from $2.7 billion (€2.4...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Demand for data-centre energy to double over next few years

Planning permissions show a pipeline of 33 approved data centres, with a capacity equalling the 55 already in operation

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago

Vermilion earned €55.9m from 20% Corrib stake

The Canadian oil and gas producer also announced a 200 per cent increase in its capital investment in Corrib for 2020

Daniel Murray | 2 weeks ago

Winners and losers as Saudis spark oil price slump

Saudi Arabia’s increased production may lead to cheaper home heating in Ireland but it is bad news for renewables and US shale producers

Daniel Murray | 2 weeks ago