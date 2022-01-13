Clontarf Energy directors awarded £1.3m in cash-conserving bid

Clontarf Energy, the oil and gas explorer formerly chaired by John Teeling, announced that it has granted more than £1.3 million (€1.56 million) in share awards to three of its directors in a bid to conserve cash.

Since 2010, the emerging oil and gas exploration and production company has been accruing the salaries of David Horgan, managing director, James Finn, finance director, and John Teeling, the Irish entrepreneur who stepped down from his role as...