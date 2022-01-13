Subscribe Today
Clontarf Energy directors awarded £1.3m in cash-conserving bid

The Irish oil and gas exploration company’s interests in Africa have been stalled by various political administration and policy changes

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
13th January, 2022
Clontarf Energy focuses on lithium, oil and gas exploration. Picture: Getty

Clontarf Energy, the oil and gas explorer formerly chaired by John Teeling, announced that it has granted more than £1.3 million (€1.56 million) in share awards to three of its directors in a bid to conserve cash.

Since 2010, the emerging oil and gas exploration and production company has been accruing the salaries of David Horgan, managing director, James Finn, finance director, and John Teeling, the Irish entrepreneur who stepped down from his role as...

