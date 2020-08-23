Sunday August 23, 2020
Carlow council refuses planning for solar farm

Irish-owned Terra Solar hopes an appeal to an Bord Pleanála will overturn the decision on its 127-hectare project near Tullow

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
23rd August, 2020
Terra Solar said the solar farm would directly contribute to a 824,600-tonne reduction in carbon dioxide emissions annually. Picture: iStock

Terra Solar, an Irish-owned renewable energy developer, has been refused permission for a planned 127-hectare solar farm in Carlow.

The company was seeking to develop the facility on agricultural lands about 6km from Tullow. It applied for permission for the development, which would be connected to the national grid, in May this year.

The request has been refused by Carlow County Council as it “significantly exceeds” the threshold allowed for such developments in the county....

