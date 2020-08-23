Carlow council refuses planning for solar farm

Terra Solar, an Irish-owned renewable energy developer, has been refused permission for a planned 127-hectare solar farm in Carlow.

The company was seeking to develop the facility on agricultural lands about 6km from Tullow. It applied for permission for the development, which would be connected to the national grid, in May this year.

The request has been refused by Carlow County Council as it “significantly exceeds” the threshold allowed for such developments in the county....