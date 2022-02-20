British firm to invest €180m in Irish solar farms

Lightsource BP, a London-headquartered renewable energy firm, is planning to invest €180 million in Ireland over the coming years to develop three large-scale solar farms.

The company, which was founded in 2020 by Nick Boyle, the Northern Ireland businessman, is at the pre-planning stage to develop three separate solar projects that will each be capable of producing 100MW (megawatts) of energy.

Tara Reale, head of business development in Ireland and the UK for Lightsource BP, said...