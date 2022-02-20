Subscribe Today
Energy

British firm to invest €180m in Irish solar farms

Lightsource BP is planning three 100MW projects here in the next few years, but says hurdles need to be removed for the sector to thrive in Ireland

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
20th February, 2022
British firm to invest €180m in Irish solar farms
Tara Reale, head of business development in Ireland and Britain for Lightsource BP: ‘The planned projects will be located in Offaly, Kilkenny and Carlow and each will be about 100MW in size.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Lightsource BP, a London-headquartered renewable energy firm, is planning to invest €180 million in Ireland over the coming years to develop three large-scale solar farms.

The company, which was founded in 2020 by Nick Boyle, the Northern Ireland businessman, is at the pre-planning stage to develop three separate solar projects that will each be capable of producing 100MW (megawatts) of energy.

Tara Reale, head of business development in Ireland and the UK for Lightsource BP, said...

