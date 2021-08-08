Bord na Móna wants temporary fuel exemptions for those who cut own turf
Semi-state says an outright ban on all solid fuel would cause ‘supply shock’ and severely hit those who rely on it for home heating
People who cut their own turf should be exempt from any regulations or bans on burning solid fuels until home retrofitting programmes have been fully completed, Bord na Móna has said.
The semi-state also said that an immediate and outright ban on all solid fuels would not be feasible, as it would cause a “supply shock” and would have “severe consequences” for those who rely on solid fuel for home heating....
