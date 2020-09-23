Bord na Móna to raise €1.6bn for green projects

Bord na Móna will raise €1.6 billion for climate action and green energy projects across Ireland, the semi-state announced today.

Goodbody Corporate Finance has been appointed to manage the fundraising for a number of significant climate action projects on Bord na Mona’s 200,000-acre landholding. These will include wind and solar energy infrastructure and are expected to be delivered over the next ten years.

Bord na Móna is already planning six large-scale...