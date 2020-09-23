Wednesday September 23, 2020
Bord na Móna to raise €1.6bn for green projects

Wind and solar energy projects planned for semi-state’s 200,000-acre landholding

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
23rd September, 2020
Bord na Móna is currently generating 10 per cent of Irish renewable electricity and plans to triple its green energy output this decade

Bord na Móna will raise €1.6 billion for climate action and green energy projects across Ireland, the semi-state announced today.

Goodbody Corporate Finance has been appointed to manage the fundraising for a number of significant climate action projects on Bord na Mona’s 200,000-acre landholding. These will include wind and solar energy infrastructure and are expected to be delivered over the next ten years.

Bord na Móna is already planning six large-scale...

